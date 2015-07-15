dax daily outlook for wed 15 july maintain short term bearish bias below 11620 resistance 847332015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed higher but managed to stay below the key 11620 daily pivotal resistance.
Pivot (key resistance): 11620
Support: 11400/11380 & 11260
Next resistance: 11890
Short-term technical elements remain toppish. As long as the 11620 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a short-term decline to test the 11400/11380 support.
However, a break above the 11620 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term expected bearish scenario to see the continuation of the multi-week bullish trend to target the next resistance at 11890.
