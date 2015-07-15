(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed higher but managed to stay below the key 11620 daily pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 11620 intermediate graphical resistance also confluences a Fibonacci projection cluster (361.8% Fibonacci projection from 07 July 2015 low @11pm to 08 July 2015 low @3pm and 61.8% Fibonacci projection Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to 10 July 2015 low @4pm).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and the above mentioned Fibonacci analysis, the 11620 level indicates the potential end point of the bullish wave 3 and a bearish (countertrend) wave 4 should unfold next.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.

The pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout now stands at 11400/11380 (see daily chart).

The 11400/11380 support also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to the current 15 July 2015 high @10am.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11620

Support: 11400/11380 & 11260

Next resistance: 11890

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain toppish. As long as the 11620 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a short-term decline to test the 11400/11380 support.

However, a break above the 11620 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term expected bearish scenario to see the continuation of the multi-week bullish trend to target the next resistance at 11890.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.