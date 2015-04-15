(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed down as expected and met our 12220/12170 target.

Please click on this link for reference on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action is now right above 12170 which is the lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015.

The 12170 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 01 April 2015 low to 13 April 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and it has not reached its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 12170

Resistance: 12400 & 12600/12700

Next support: 12080 (weekly pivot) & 11870

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned positive. As long as the 12170 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its potential upside movement to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400 with a maximum limit set at 12600/12700.

However, failure to hold above 12170 may negate the bullish tone for a dip towards the 12080 weekly pivotal support (Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook). Only a clear break below 12080 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend and trigger a deeper decline towards 11870 in the first instance.

