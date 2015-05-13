(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested the 11450 daily pivotal support but managed to close above it at the end of the European session.

Key elements

Price action has managed to recover at 11370 which also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to 09 May 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to inch up above the 50% neutrality level which suggests an increase in upside momentum.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11370

Resistance: 11750 & 12030/12050

Next support: 11190

Conclusion

Current short-term technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to shape a further potential recovery towards 11750 in first step before targeting the next resistance at 12030/12050.

On the other hand, a break below the 11370 daily pivotal support may see a decline to retest the 11190 weekly pivotal support.

