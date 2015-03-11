dax daily outlook for wed 11 mar bullish trend remains intact above 11400 306722015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged the 11460 daily pivotal support but managed to […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2015 12:21 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_11 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged the 11460 daily pivotal support but managed to close above it towards the end of the European Session. Please click on this link for more details our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel in place since 10 February 2015 is now at 11400.
  • The 11400 support also coincides with the50% Fibonacci retracement from 04 March 2015 low to 10 March 2015 high.
  • The hourly Stochastic has push up to its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11480

Pivot (key support): 11400

Resistance: 11625 & 11680

Next support: 11190

Conclusion

We maintain our bullish stance and adjust the daily pivotal support slightly to 11400 (taking into account of yesterday price action).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is already in overbought region, thus do expect a possible pull-back towards 11480 intermediate support first before the upside movement occurs to target 11625 before 11680. On the other hand, failure to hold above 11400 may see a deeper slide towards the next support at 11190.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

