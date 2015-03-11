dax daily outlook for wed 11 mar bullish trend remains intact above 11400 306722015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged the 11460 daily pivotal support but managed to close above it towards the end of the European Session. Please click on this link for more details our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 11480
Pivot (key support): 11400
Resistance: 11625 & 11680
Next support: 11190
We maintain our bullish stance and adjust the daily pivotal support slightly to 11400 (taking into account of yesterday price action).
The hourly Stochastic oscillator is already in overbought region, thus do expect a possible pull-back towards 11480 intermediate support first before the upside movement occurs to target 11625 before 11680. On the other hand, failure to hold above 11400 may see a deeper slide towards the next support at 11190.
