What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied from the 10600 daily pivotal support and met our first target at 10790 as expected.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the “extreme” oversold level.

The 10910 resistance corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from the 03 February 2015 high to 10 February 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10700

Resistance: 10910 & 11000

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Based on the above elements, we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 10700 and maintain the short-term bullish bias for a final potential push up towards 10910.

On the other hand, a break below 10700 is likely to see a slide to retest the 10600 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.