The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied from the 10600 daily pivotal support and met our first target at 10790 as expected.
Pivot (key support): 10700
Resistance: 10910 & 11000
Next support: 10600
Based on the above elements, we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 10700 and maintain the short-term bullish bias for a final potential push up towards 10910.
On the other hand, a break below 10700 is likely to see a slide to retest the 10600 support.
