dax daily outlook for wed 10 june 1111411190 is the resistance to watch 686392015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and met the expected first short-term target at 10980.
Intermediate resistance: 11114
Pivot (key resistance): 11190
Support: 10815
Next resistance: 11470
The Index now faces the risk of a short-term push up towards the upper boundary of the descending channel at 11114 with a maximum limit set at the 11190 daily pivotal resistance before another potential down leg materialises to target 10815 next.
However, failure to hold below 11190 is likely to invalidate the bearish down for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 11470 (trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 May 2015).
