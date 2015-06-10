(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and met the expected first short-term target at 10980.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a short-term descending channel (in pink) in place since 03 June 2015.

The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the short-term descending channel is now at 11114 and 10815 respectively.

The 11114 resistance also corresponds with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 03 June 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11114

Pivot (key resistance): 11190

Support: 10815

Next resistance: 11470

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a short-term push up towards the upper boundary of the descending channel at 11114 with a maximum limit set at the 11190 daily pivotal resistance before another potential down leg materialises to target 10815 next.

However, failure to hold below 11190 is likely to invalidate the bearish down for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 11470 (trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 May 2015).

