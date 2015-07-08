(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Ge rman 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 10800 daily pivotal support drifted down. It has traded close to the 10600/10500 weekly pivotal support (printed a low of 10658) before staging a rebound during the U.S. session

Key elements

Current price action is now right above the 10600 key medium term support (weekly pivot) which is the is the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in 18 January 2015 (in dotted blue), 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term up move from 11 September 2011 low to 13 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 22 May 2015 high (see weekly charts).

The long-term RSI momentum oscillator is now coming close to its significant supports (see weekly chart).

The short-term significant resistance will be at 10970

The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has exited from its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10600/10500

Resistance: 10970

Next support: 10013

Conclusion

As long as the 10600/10500 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a rebound to target the 10970 resistance.

However, a clear break below 10600/10500 is likely to invalidate the medium term recovery scenario for a further waterfall slide towards the next support at 10013 (see weekly chart).

