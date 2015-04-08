(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways. Please click on this link for more details on our last daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has managed to hold above its pull-back support zone at 12100/12040

The hourly RSI oscillator remains above its supports.

The 12340 level is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 12040

Resistance: 1220 & 12340

Next support: 11930

Conclusion

Based on the current technical elements, we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 12040 for a potential push up to retest the 17 March 2015 swing high at 12200 before targeting 12340.

However, failure to hold above the 12040 daily pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 11930 support (also the lower boundary of the intermediate term bullish channel).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.