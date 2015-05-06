(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed and tumbled beyond our expectation. It has even challenged the 11340 daily pivotal support in the U.S. session.

Key elements

The Index is now at the 100-day Moving Average (in light green) and the intermediate term RSI oscillator is also at its trendline support (see daily chart).

Price action has tested the 11340/11330 horizontal support (joining the lows since 30 April 2015) and formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern (see 1 hour chart).

The long-term trendline support (in blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014 is now at 11190 (see daily chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11330

Resistance: 11670

Next support: 11190

Conclusion

As long as the 11330 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a recovery back towards the 11670 range top.

However, a break below 11130 is likely to see a further dip to test the long –term trendline support at 11190.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.