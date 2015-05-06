dax daily outlook for wed 06 may back at 11330 support for a potential push up 572732015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed and tumbled beyond our expectation. It has even challenged the 11340 daily pivotal support in the U.S. session.
Pivot (key support): 11330
Resistance: 11670
Next support: 11190
As long as the 11330 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a recovery back towards the 11670 range top.
However, a break below 11130 is likely to see a further dip to test the long –term trendline support at 11190.
