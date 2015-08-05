(Click to enlarge chart)

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11530

Pivot (key support): 11480

Resistance: 11625 & 11790

Next support: 11300

Conclusion

The earlier expected pull-back scenario has been invalidated as the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the upper boundary of the ascending channel. This price action implies an acceleration of the on-gong bullish trend in place since the 28 July 2015 low.

As long as the key 11530/11480 support zone holds, the Index is likely to stage a further push up towards 11625 before targeting the 20 July 2015 swing high at 11790.

However, failure to hold above the 11480 daily pivotal support may jeopardise the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 11300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.