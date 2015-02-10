What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has declined and met the lower limit of our downside target at 10615/10550 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal and just broken out of its former trendline resistance.

The 10910 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 high to the current 10 February 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10600

Resistance: 10790 & 10910

Next support: 10400

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 10600 holds, the DAX is likely to see a short-term push up towards 10790 before 10910.

However, failure to hold above 10600 may see the continuation of the slide towards the weekly support (target) at 10400.

Disclaimer

