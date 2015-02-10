dax daily outlook for tuesday 10 feb due for a potential short term rebound above 10600 180092015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has declined and met the lower limit of our downside target at 10615/10550 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 10600
Resistance: 10790 & 10910
Next support: 10400
As long as the daily pivotal support at 10600 holds, the DAX is likely to see a short-term push up towards 10790 before 10910.
However, failure to hold above 10600 may see the continuation of the slide towards the weekly support (target) at 10400.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.