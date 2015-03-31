(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Price action has evolved within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) since the bullish breakout from its former trendline resistance (in brown) joining the highs since 16 March 2015.

The lower and upper boundaries of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) stands at 12010 and 12340 respectively.

The 12340 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (please click on this link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 12010

Pivot (key support): 11930

Resistance: 12220 & 12340

Next support: 11620 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 11930 pivotal support holds, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) is likely to shape a potential rally to retest the 17 March 2015 swing high at 12220 before targeting 12340.

On the other hand, a break below 11930 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the 11620 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.