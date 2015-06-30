(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up as expected towards the intermediate resistance at 11230 before reversing down in the late U.S. session.

Please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has traced out a four wave down movement from the 23 June 2015 high (labelled as 1, 2, 3 & 4). Yesterday, price action has likely ended the short-term (corrective) rebound of wave 4 as it has managed to pushed up to a high of 11290 which coincides with the pull-back resistance of the previous swing lows of 24 June 2015 and 22 June 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 25 June 2015 high to 29 June 2015 low (see 1 hour chart)

Based on the above point, wave 4 is likely to have ended at 11290 and the Index is now shaping a potential 5 th wave down move to complete the bearish five wave sequence from 23 June 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

wave down move to complete the bearish five wave sequence from 23 June 2015 high (see 1 hour chart). The typical 5th wave projection targets of 0.618, 0.764 and 1.00 from 23 June 2015 high to 29 June 2015 high coincides closely with the graphical supports of 10815/10800 and 10600 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11105

Pivot (key resistance): 11290

Support: 10815/10800 & 10600

Next resistance: 11380 (weekly pivot) & 11620

Conclusion

Bearish tone remains intact for the Index below the 11105 intermediate resistance for another round of potential down leg towards 10815/10800 before the key significant support at 10600.

On the other hand, failure to hold below the 11290 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a test on the 11380 weekly pivotal resistance. Only a clear break above 11380 may see a further push up to target next resistance at 11620.

