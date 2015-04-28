(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up towards the upper limit (in pink) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 18 April 2015 low.

Key elements

Price action remains below the 12100 resistance which is also the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 12100

Support: 11916 & 11760/11740

Next resistance: 12400

Conclusion

The Index is coming close to its short-term range top at 12100 and a break below the 11916 intermediate support is likely to trigger a slide towards the lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration at 11760/11740.

On the other hand, failure to hold below the 12100 pivotal resistance may see a push up to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.