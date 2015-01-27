What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has “squeezed up” towards our expected target at 10740/10775 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily’s outlook

Key elements

Current price action is now at the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 15 January 2015 which also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster at 10960/11000.

The short-term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and just exited from its overbought region.

The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) stands at 10520 which also corresponds closely with the 100-day Moving Average and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 15 January 2015 low to the current high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 10960/11000

Support: 10700 & 10520

Next resistance: 11300

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 10960/11000 is not surpassed, the Index may see a short-term decline towards 10700 before 10520.

However, a break above 10960/11000 may invalidate the setback scenario for a potential push up towards the next resistance at 11300.

