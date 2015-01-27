dax daily outlook for tues 27 jan potential setback below 1096011000 113972015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has “squeezed up” towards our expected target at 10740/10775 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily’s outlook
Pivot (key resistance): 10960/11000
Support: 10700 & 10520
Next resistance: 11300
As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 10960/11000 is not surpassed, the Index may see a short-term decline towards 10700 before 10520.
However, a break above 10960/11000 may invalidate the setback scenario for a potential push up towards the next resistance at 11300.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.