dax daily outlook for tues 27 jan potential setback below 1096011000 113972015

What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has “squeezed up” towards our expected target at 10740/10775 as expected.  Please click on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2015 3:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)-daily forecast-27 Jan 2015What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has “squeezed up” towards our expected target at 10740/10775 as expected.  Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily’s outlook

Key elements

  • Current price action is now at the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 15 January 2015 which also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster at 10960/11000.
  • The short-term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and just exited from its overbought region.
  • The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) stands at 10520 which also corresponds closely with the 100-day Moving Average and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 15 January 2015 low  to the current high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 10960/11000

Support: 10700 & 10520

Next resistance: 11300

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 10960/11000 is not surpassed, the Index may see a short-term decline towards 10700 before 10520.

However, a break above 10960/11000 may invalidate the setback scenario for a potential push up towards the next resistance at 11300.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.