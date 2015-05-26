(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The German 30 Index

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

12050/12120 remains the short-term significant resistance which also corresponds with the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11730

Resistance: 11890 & 12050/12150

Next support: 11640/11600

Conclusion

As long as the 11730 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential upswing towards 11890 before targeting 12050/12120.

However, failure to hold above 11730 may open up scope for a slide to test the 11640/11600 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

