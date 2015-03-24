dax daily outlook for tues 24 mar potential recovery above 11780 368462015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower towards the […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower towards the […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower towards the 11780 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
Pivot (key support): 11780
Resistance: 12070
Next support: 11630/11560
As long as the 11780 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a rebound to target the 12070 resistance in the first instance.
However, a clear crack below 11780 may damage the intermediate bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the next support at 11630/11560.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.