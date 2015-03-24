(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower towards the 11780 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Key elements

Current price action is now at the lower boundary (support) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) which is also close to the 11780 weekly pivotal support and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 16 March 2015 high to 20 March 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11780

Resistance: 12070

Next support: 11630/11560

Conclusion

As long as the 11780 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a rebound to target the 12070 resistance in the first instance.

However, a clear crack below 11780 may damage the intermediate bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the next support at 11630/11560.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.