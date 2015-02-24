(Click charts to enlarge)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to rally as expected and hit our target at 11140.

Key elements

Current price action is now at the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 at 11140/11160 (see daily chart).

Yesterday price action has formed a “Doji” right below the 11140/11160 resistance which suggests that the bulls are getting “indecisive” to push the Index higher (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level (see hourly chart).

The 11000/10990 support also coincides with a short-term ascending trendline (in orange) (see hourly chart).

The 11140 resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11140/11160

Support: 11000/10990

Next resistance: 11250

Conclusion

As long as the 11140/11160 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a decline towards the 11000/10990 support in the first instance.

However, a crack above 11160 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target 11250 next.

