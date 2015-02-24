dax daily outlook for tues 24 feb toppish below 1114011160 resistance 241122015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to rally as expected and hit our target at 11140.
Pivot (key resistance): 11140/11160
Support: 11000/10990
Next resistance: 11250
As long as the 11140/11160 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a decline towards the 11000/10990 support in the first instance.
However, a crack above 11160 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target 11250 next.
