(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to rally strongly but it is still below


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2015 1:01 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to rally strongly but it is still below the 11620 medium term resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The 11620 significant resistance is derived from the trendline resistance joining the highs since 13 April 2015, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low and close to 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 18 June 2015 low to 19 June 2015 low (on the smaller time scale) (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The pull-back support of the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted green) and the current short-term trendline support joining the lows since 18 June 2015 (in green) stands at 11300/11200.
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still below its resistance despite a bullish divergence signal (see daily chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11620

Support: 11300/11200

Next resistance: 12050/12150

Conclusion

Technical elements are advocating for a potential short-term decline below the 11620 resistance to target at least the 11300/11200 support.

However, a clearance above 11620 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish/consolidation phase to see the continuation of the long-term bullish trend to target 12050/12150 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

