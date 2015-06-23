(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to rally strongly but it is still below the 11620 medium term resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

The 11620 significant resistance is derived from the trendline resistance joining the highs since 13 April 2015, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low and close to 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 18 June 2015 low to 19 June 2015 low (on the smaller time scale) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The pull-back support of the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted green) and the current short-term trendline support joining the lows since 18 June 2015 (in green) stands at 11300/11200.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still below its resistance despite a bullish divergence signal (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11620

Support: 11300/11200

Next resistance: 12050/12150

Conclusion

Technical elements are advocating for a potential short-term decline below the 11620 resistance to target at least the 11300/11200 support.

However, a clearance above 11620 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish/consolidation phase to see the continuation of the long-term bullish trend to target 12050/12150 in the first instance.

