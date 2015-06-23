dax daily outlook for tues 23 june potential short term decline below 11620 resistance 742532015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to rally strongly but it is still below […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to rally strongly but it is still below the 11620 medium term resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 11620
Support: 11300/11200
Next resistance: 12050/12150
Technical elements are advocating for a potential short-term decline below the 11620 resistance to target at least the 11300/11200 support.
However, a clearance above 11620 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish/consolidation phase to see the continuation of the long-term bullish trend to target 12050/12150 in the first instance.
