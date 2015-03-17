dax daily outlook for tues 17 mar pull back before potential push up towards 12340 334342015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but managed to stage a rebound at the 11750 daily pivotal support last Friday, 13 March 2015. Yesterday, the Index has managed to hit our expected target at 12040.
Intermediate support: 12070
Pivot (key support): 11960
Resistance: 12340
Next support: 11850
Technical elements remain bullish. However, do expect a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 12070 with a maximum limit set at 11960 daily pivotal support before another potential upswing occurs to target 12340 next.
However, a break below 11960 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a decline towards the next support at 11850 in the first instance.
