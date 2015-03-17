(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but managed to stage a rebound at the 11750 daily pivotal support last Friday, 13 March 2015. Yesterday, the Index has managed to hit our expected target at 12040.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has broken above the weekly resistance at 12040/12072 which opens up scope for further upside potential (please click on this link

The 20-period Moving Average is coming to act as a support at 12070.

The pull-back support of the upper boundary of the former intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 10 February 2015 is now at 11960.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” left before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 12070

Pivot (key support): 11960

Resistance: 12340

Next support: 11850

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bullish. However, do expect a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 12070 with a maximum limit set at 11960 daily pivotal support before another potential upswing occurs to target 12340 next.

However, a break below 11960 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a decline towards the next support at 11850 in the first instance.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.