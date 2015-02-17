dax daily outlook for tues 17 feb watch the 10790 support for a potential upturn 212362015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-baked but still held above the 10810 daily pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 10790
Resistance: 11000 & 11100/11140
Next support: 10600
We have adjusted the daily pivotal support slightly to 10790 for a possible upside movement to retest 11000 before targeting 11100/11140.
However, a break below 10790 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 10600 support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.