(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and it is coming close to a minor support at 10920.

Key elements

The minor support at 10920 is determined by a 5 th wave downside Fibonacci projection target (0.764) from 11 June 2015 high to 12 June 2015 high based on the Elliot Wave Principle.

wave downside Fibonacci projection target (0.764) from 11 June 2015 high to 12 June 2015 high based on the Elliot Wave Principle. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

The minor resistance at 11200 also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 11 June 2015 high to 15 June 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10920

Resistance: 11077 & 11200

Next support: 10680/10600

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to shape a short-term up corrective rebound towards 11077 before 11200 within its medium term bearish structure.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10920 daily pivotal support is likely to invalidate the short-term push up scenario to see the continuation of the downside movement towards the 10680/10600 weekly target.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.