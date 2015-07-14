(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected and almost hit the intermediate resistance at 11620 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook (printed a high of 11514).

Key elements

The current price action is right below the 11620 intermediate resistance which also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to 10 July 2015 low @4pm (a typical 5 th wave projection target).

wave projection target). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has traced out a bullish impulsive 5-wave movement from the 08 July 2015 low @3pm with its 5 th wave target close (as mentioned above) to the 11620 graphical resistance. This observation suggests a bearish corrective wave structure 2/ should unfold next.

wave target close (as mentioned above) to the 11620 graphical resistance. This observation suggests a bearish corrective wave structure 2/ should unfold next. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout stands at 11400 (see daily chart).

The next support at 11225 also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to 13 July 2015 high @2pm

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11620

Support: 11400 & 11225

Next resistance: 11890

Conclusion

As long as the 11620 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to shape a short-term decline to test the 11400 support follow by 11225 next before the medium term (multi-week) potential upside movement resumes.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 11620 resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish scenario for a rally to target the next resistance at 11890.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.