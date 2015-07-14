dax daily outlook for tues 14 july potential short term setback below 11620 resistance 842552015

By: Financial Analyst
July 14, 2015 1:09 PM
By: Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_14 Jul 2015

DAX (1 hour)_14 Jul 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected and almost hit the intermediate resistance at 11620 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook (printed a high of 11514).

Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The current price action is right below the 11620 intermediate resistance which also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to 10 July 2015 low @4pm (a typical 5th wave projection target).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has traced out a bullish impulsive 5-wave movement from the 08 July 2015 low @3pm with its 5th wave target close (as mentioned above) to the 11620 graphical resistance. This observation suggests a bearish corrective wave structure 2/ should unfold next.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.
  • The pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout stands at 11400 (see daily chart).
  • The next support at 11225 also coincides closely with the  23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08  July 2015 low @3pm to 13 July 2015 high @2pm

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11620

Support: 11400 & 11225

Next resistance: 11890

Conclusion

As long as the 11620 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to shape a short-term decline to test the 11400 support follow by 11225 next before the medium term (multi-week) potential upside movement resumes.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 11620 resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish scenario for a rally to target the next resistance at 11890.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.