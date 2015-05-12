(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The German 30 Index (click on this link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for potential upside before reaching its “extreme” overbought level.

The 11450 short-term support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci level of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to 08 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11450

Resistance: 11750 & 12030/12050

Next support: 11190

Conclusion

A break above the intermediate resistance at 11750 is likely for the Index to gain impetus for further upside movement towards 12030/12050 next.

However, failure to hold above the 11450 daily pivotal support may see a slide to retest the 11190 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.