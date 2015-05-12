dax daily outlook for tues 12 may a potential upside movement looms above 11450 support 599602015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the trendline support joining […]
Pivot (key support): 11450
Resistance: 11750 & 12030/12050
Next support: 11190
A break above the intermediate resistance at 11750 is likely for the Index to gain impetus for further upside movement towards 12030/12050 next.
However, failure to hold above the 11450 daily pivotal support may see a slide to retest the 11190 weekly pivotal support.
