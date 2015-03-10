(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 11505 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated the short-term setback scenario.

Please click on this link for more details our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel in place since 10 February 2015 with the upper boundary at 11680.

The 11680 resistance (upper boundary of the ascending channel) also corresponds closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is at its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11460

Resistance: 11625 & 11680

Next support: 11320

Conclusion

As long as the 11460 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up towards 11625 before 11680.

However, failure to hold above 11460 may see a slide to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 11320

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.