The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the significant medium term support at 11190.
Intermediate resistance: 11070
Pivot (key resistance): 11190
Next support: 10890 & 10815
A potential push down towards the 10890 support before the Index faces the risk of a corrective up move to test the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel at 11070. Thereafter, another potential down leg is likely to materialise to target the next support at 10815.
On the other hand, failure to hold below the 11190 daily pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish tone for a further push up towards 11520.
