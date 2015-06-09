(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the significant medium term support at 11190.

Key elements

Since the bearish breakout of its former “Expanding Wedge” configuration on 04 June 2015, the Index has evolved within a short-term descending channel (in red).

The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the short-term descending channel stands at 11070 and 10890.

The next support at 10815 corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 16 December 2014 low to 12 April 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region which highlights the risk of a short-term push up in price action is round the corner.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11070

Pivot (key resistance): 11190

Next support: 10890 & 10815

Conclusion

A potential push down towards the 10890 support before the Index faces the risk of a corrective up move to test the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel at 11070. Thereafter, another potential down leg is likely to materialise to target the next support at 10815.

On the other hand, failure to hold below the 11190 daily pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish tone for a further push up towards 11520.

