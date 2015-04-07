(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rally and met our expected target at 12100.

Please click on this link for more details on our last daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has managed to hold above the lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel (in dark blue) now at 11930.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports.

The 12340 level is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11930

Resistance: 12100, 12200 & 12340

Next support: 11780

Conclusion

A break above the 12100 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a potential further upside movement to retest the 17 March 2015 swing high at 12200 before targeting 12340.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11930 daily pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 11780 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.