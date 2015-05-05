dax daily outlook for tues 05 may risk of a pull back towards 1149011445 before another round of pot

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has recovered and met our expected upside target at 11635/11700. […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2015 1:13 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_05 May 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has recovered and met our expected upside target at 11635/11700.

Key elements

  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for downside potential before reaching its “extreme” oversold level.
  • The 11490/11445 support zone also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recent upmove from 30 April 2015 low to 04 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11490/11445

Pivot (key support): 11340

Resistance: 11670 & 12050

Next support: 11190 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Below the 11670 intermediate resistance, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back first towards the 11490/11450 intermediate support zone first before another potential upside movement occurs to target 12050 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11340 daily pivotal support may see another slide to test the weekly pivotal support at 11190.

Economic Calendar

