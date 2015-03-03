(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push up yesterday and hit our target at 11455. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has reached the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 17 February 2015.

The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 11300 which is also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 17 February 2015 low to 02 March 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.

The 11505 resistance is a Fibonacci cluster as well as close to the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel (for more details, please click link

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11505

Support: 11300 & 11190

Next resistance: 11620

Conclusion

As long as the 11505 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a decline towards 11300. A break below 11300 is likely to reinforce a deeper slide towards 11190 next.

However, a clearance above 11505 may see a further squeeze up towards 11620.

