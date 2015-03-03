dax daily outlook for tues 03 mar risk of a decline below 11505 270112015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push up yesterday and hit our target […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push up yesterday and hit our target […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push up yesterday and hit our target at 11455. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 11505
Support: 11300 & 11190
Next resistance: 11620
As long as the 11505 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a decline towards 11300. A break below 11300 is likely to reinforce a deeper slide towards 11190 next.
However, a clearance above 11505 may see a further squeeze up towards 11620.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.