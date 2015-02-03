dax daily outlook for tues 03 feb remains bullish above 10770 support 146872015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to break out above its short-term consolidation phase in place 27 January 2015 and pushed higher as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 10770
Resistance: 10960/11000
Next support: 10550 (weekly pivot)
As long as the daily pivotal support at 10770 holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement towards 10960/11000.
However, a break below 10770 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to test the weekly pivotal support at 10550.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.