What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to break out above its short-term consolidation phase in place 27 January 2015 and pushed higher as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has broken above its former short-term trendline resistance now turns pull-back support (in line green) at 10770.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming towards its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10770

Resistance: 10960/11000

Next support: 10550 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 10770 holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement towards 10960/11000.

However, a break below 10770 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to test the weekly pivotal support at 10550.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.