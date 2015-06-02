(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The German 30 Index This type of chart pattern usually represents a highly volatile range trading environment.

The Index has reached the lower boundary (support) of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 11340/11320.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains above its supports.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11340/11320

Resistance: 11616/11640

Next support: 11190 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 11340/11320 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a bounce towards 11616/11640 within the ‘Expanding Wedge” configuration.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11340/11320 may invalidate the “Expanding Wedge” for a slide to test the 11190 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.