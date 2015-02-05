What happened yesteday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded within the neutrality zone and tested the lower limit of the zone at 10800. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

From the 10960/11000 Fibonacci cluster, price action has traced out a five wave down movement which suggests further potential downside ahead based on the Elliot Wave principal (fractal approach).

The hourly RSI remains bearish below its resistances.

The horizontal support joining the swing lows since 28 January 2015 is at 10550 which also correspond with the 10615 pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 10895

Pivot (key resistance): 11000

Support: 10615/10550

Next resistance: 11250

Conclusion

Elements have turned negative. As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 11000 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a short-term decline towards 10615/10550 in the first instance within a multi-month bullish trend.

However, a clearance above 11000 may see a further push up towards 11250.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.