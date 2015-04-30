(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11730 daily pivotal support and plummeted beyond the alternate target at 11600.

Yesterday’s price action has invalidated the preferred “last push up” scenario. Please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action has tumbled and it is coming close to a long-term trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014 low (in blue) and 100-day Moving Average (in light green) at 11190 (see daily chart).

The 11190 support also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 13 April 2015 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 27 April 2015 low) (see daily & hourly charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is also coming close to its trendline support and oversold region which suggests limited downside potential (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now attempting to exit from its oversold region (see hourly chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11280

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11635/11700

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to our weekly downside target at 11190 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Current technical elements suggest that as long as the 11190 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential rebound to target the short-term pull-back resistance zone of 11635/11700.

However, a crack below 11190 may see another potential waterfall slide towards the next support at 10600 (see daily chart).

