dax daily outlook for thurs 30 apr coming close to 11190 key support for a potential rebound 5455820

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11730 daily pivotal support and plummeted […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2015 5:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_30 Apr 2015

DAX (1 hour)_30 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11730 daily pivotal support and plummeted beyond the alternate target at 11600.

Yesterday’s price action has invalidated the preferred “last push up” scenario. Please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action has tumbled and it is coming close to a long-term trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014 low (in blue) and 100-day Moving Average (in light green) at 11190 (see daily chart).
  • The 11190 support also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 13 April 2015 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 27 April 2015 low) (see daily & hourly charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is also coming close to its trendline support and oversold region which suggests limited downside potential (see daily chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now attempting to exit from its oversold region (see hourly chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11280

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11635/11700

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to our weekly downside target at 11190 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Current technical elements suggest that as long as the 11190 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential rebound to target the short-term pull-back resistance zone of 11635/11700.

However, a crack below 11190 may see another potential waterfall slide towards the next support at 10600 (see daily chart).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.