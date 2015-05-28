dax daily outlook for thurs 28 may 11890 will be the potential upside trigger level 670562015

What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the 11600 weekly pivotal support and broke […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2015 1:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_28 May 2015What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the 11600 weekly pivotal support and broke above the 11730 intermediate resistance as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to stage a rebound above the 11600 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
  • The intermediate resistance is now at 11890 that is capping the Index since 19 May 2015.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme oversold level.
  • The next resistance at 12050/12120 also corresponds closely with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.
  • The next support will be at 11380 which is the pull-back of the former descending channel breakout (in dotted red) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows of 07 May 2015 and 14 may 2015.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11690

Pivot (key support): 11600

Resistance: 11890 & 12050/12120

Next support: 11380

Conclusion

Right now, the Index needs to break above 11890 to gain traction for a further potential upside movement to target 12050/12120 next.

However, a break below 11600 is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a decline to test the next support at 11380.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.