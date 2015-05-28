dax daily outlook for thurs 28 may 11890 will be the potential upside trigger level 670562015
What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the 11600 weekly pivotal support and broke […]
What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the 11600 weekly pivotal support and broke […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the 11600 weekly pivotal support and broke above the 11730 intermediate resistance as expected.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 11690
Pivot (key support): 11600
Resistance: 11890 & 12050/12120
Next support: 11380
Right now, the Index needs to break above 11890 to gain traction for a further potential upside movement to target 12050/12120 next.
However, a break below 11600 is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a decline to test the next support at 11380.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.