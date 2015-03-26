(Click to enlarge chart)

UPDATE

A clear break below 11780 (weekly pivotal support) has invalidate the intermediate bullish trend for the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX). Current price action is now dictating the start a potential multi-week decline/consolidation phase towards the 11500/11300 support zone (please click this link for more details on our weekly outlook).

Key elements

The pull-back resistance of the former intermediate ascending channel (in dotted dark blue) stands at 11820.

The support at 11600 coincides with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 16 March 2015 high to 20 March 2015 high.

Risk of a push up in in price as indicated by the extreme oversold condition seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11820

Support: 11600

Next resistance: 11970 & 12080

Conclusion

Any potential short-term push up should be capped below the 11820 daily pivotal resistance for another potential downside movement to target the next support at 11650/11600.

However, a break above 11820 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further push up towards 11970 before 12080.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.