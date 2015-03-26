dax daily outlook for thurs 26 mar update intermediate term bullish trend damaged 379492015

(Click to enlarge chart) UPDATE A clear break below 11780 (weekly pivotal support) has invalidate the intermediate bullish trend for the German 30 Index (proxy […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2015 4:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_update_26 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

UPDATE

A clear break below 11780 (weekly pivotal support) has invalidate the intermediate bullish trend for the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX). Current price action is now dictating the start a potential multi-week decline/consolidation phase towards the 11500/11300 support zone (please click this link for more details on our weekly outlook).

Key elements

  • The pull-back resistance of the former intermediate ascending channel (in dotted dark blue) stands at 11820.
  • The support at 11600 coincides with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 16 March 2015 high to 20 March 2015 high.
  • Risk of a push up in in price as indicated by the extreme oversold condition seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11820

Support: 11600

Next resistance: 11970 & 12080

Conclusion

Any potential short-term push up should be capped below the 11820 daily pivotal resistance for another potential downside movement to target the next support at 11650/11600.

However, a break above 11820 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further push up towards 11970 before 12080.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.