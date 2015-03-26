(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted down as expected towards the lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration at 11850.

Key elements

Current price is now at the lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 11850 and it is coming close to the apex of the configuration where a potential breakout in price action is imminent.

The upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” stands at 11970.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11850/11780

Resistance: 11970 & 12080

Next support: 11630/11560

Conclusion

The Index is now at a critical inflection level. As long as the 11850/11780 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential upside movement towards 11970 before targeting 12080 next.

However, failure to hold above 11780 may damage the intermediate bullish trend for a decline to test the next support at 11630/11560 in the first instance.

