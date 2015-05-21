dax daily outlook for thurs 21 may 11730 remains the support to watch for a potential push up 639282

DAX (1 hour)_21 May 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways above the 11730 daily pivotal support.

Key elements

  • 12050/12120 remains the short-term significant resistance which also corresponds with the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.
  • The pull-back support of the former descending channel (in dotted red) breakout is at 11570.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11730

Resistance: 12050/12150

Next support: 11640/11570

Conclusion

As long as the 11730 daily pivotal support holds, technical elements are still in favour of a potential push up to target 12050/12150.

However, a break below 11730 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a slide to retest the pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout at 11640/11570.

