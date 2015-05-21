(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways above the 11730 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

12050/12120 remains the short-term significant resistance which also corresponds with the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

The pull-back support of the former descending channel (in dotted red) breakout is at 11570.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11730

Resistance: 12050/12150

Next support: 11640/11570

Conclusion

As long as the 11730 daily pivotal support holds, technical elements are still in favour of a potential push up to target 12050/12150.

However, a break below 11730 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a slide to retest the pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout at 11640/11570.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.