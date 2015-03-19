(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11960 daily pivotal support and damaged the short- bullish trend. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has reintegrated back into the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 10 February 2015.

The lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel stands at 11710/11600 which also corresponds closely to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 10 March 2015 low to 17 March 2015 high.

The 12020/12035 resistance also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 17 March 2015 high to 18 March 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 12020/12035

Pivot (key resistance): 12220

Support: 11710/11600

Next resistance: 12340

Conclusion

The intermediate term bullish trend is likely to see a pause/consolidation at this juncture. Short-term technical elements suggest a possibility of a push up towards the intermediate resistance at 12020/12035 before another potential decline occurs to target the 11710/11600 support zone.

However, a break above the 12220 daily pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term decline for a push up to test the next resistance at 12340 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.