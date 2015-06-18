dax daily outlook for thurs 18 june potential drop in progress towards 10800 before 1068010600 72068

June 18, 2015 11:34 AM
DAX (daily)_18 June 2015

DAX (1 hour)_18 June 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tumbled as expected and almost met the 10800 downside target in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 22 May 2015 is now capping the Index at 11200.
  • The 11200 resistance also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 11 June 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low.
  • The shorter-term trendline resistance (in purple) joining the highs since 11 June 2015 is now at 11060.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11060

Pivot (key resistance): 11200

Support: 10800 & 10680/10600

Next resistance: 11470 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish and any potential short-term rebound in price action is likely to be capped by the 11060/11200 resistance zone for a drop towards 10800 before targeting the 10680/10600 significant support.

On the other hand, failure to hold below the 11200 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a push up to test the 11470 weekly pivotal resistance.

