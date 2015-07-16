(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has failed to stage the expected setback and rallied above the 11620 daily pivotal resistance.

Key elements

Since the 10 July 2015 low @4pm, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 11890 and 11560 respectively.

The 11890 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent multi-month down move from 13 April 2015 high to 07 July 2015 low (see daily chart).

The 11770 level is defined by the 423.6% from 07 July 2015 low @11pm to 08 July 2015 low @3pm (an extended bullish impulsive wave 3 target).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11560

Pivot (key support): 11475

Resistance: 11770 & 11890

Next support: 11380/11280

Conclusion

Yesterday’s price action has invalidated the preferred short-term setback scenario to test the 11400/11380 support (just printed a low of 11476 before making a new high at 11667 this morning, 16 July 2015 @7am).

The tide is now in favour of the bulls to see the continuation of the medium term (multi-week) upside movement from 07 July 2015 low. Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 11560/114750 significant short-term support for another round of potential rally to target 11770 before 11890 (weekly upside target).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11475 daily pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the pull-back support of the former descending channel breakout at 11380/11280.

