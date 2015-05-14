(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tumbled and broke below the 11370 daily pivotal support. The expected bullish scenario has been invalidated.

Key elements

Yesterday’s decline in price action is still being held by the medium term trendline support (in blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped back to its “extreme” oversold level (see 1 hour chart).

The upper boundary (resistance) of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high is now at 11630 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11410 & 11630

Next support: 10980

Conclusion

As long as the 11190 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a potential rebound to towards 11410 before 11630.

However, a break below 11190 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline to target the next support at 10980 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.