dax daily outlook for thurs 12 mar potential pull back towards 1175011680 before push up 311422015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a rally and met our expected target at […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a rally and met our expected target at […]
(Click to enlarge chart)
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a rally and met our expected target at 11680. Please click on this link for more details our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 11750
Pivot (key support): 11680
Resistance: 11930 & 12040
Next support: 11440
The short- term bullish trend remains intact. However, expect a potential pull-back first towards 11750 with a maximum limit set at the 11680 daily pivotal support before another round of potential push up occurs to target 11930 before 12040 (weekly target & upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel).
However, a break below 11680 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 11440.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.