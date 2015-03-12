(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a rally and met our expected target at 11680. Please click on this link for more details our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has managed to break above the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in brown) in place since 10 February 2015 now turns pull-back support at 11750.

The lower boundary (support) of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) from the 11 March 2015 low is also at 11750.

The 11750 support also coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 10 March 2015 low to yesterday’s high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11750

Pivot (key support): 11680

Resistance: 11930 & 12040

Next support: 11440

Conclusion

The short- term bullish trend remains intact. However, expect a potential pull-back first towards 11750 with a maximum limit set at the 11680 daily pivotal support before another round of potential push up occurs to target 11930 before 12040 (weekly target & upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel).

However, a break below 11680 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 11440.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.