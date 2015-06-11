(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has bounced higher than expected and broke above the 11190 daily pivotal resistance.

Key elements

The Index is now right below the pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” breakout at 11320.

The 11320 resistance also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 27 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low.

The hourly RSI oscillator has reached its overbought region.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11320

Support: 11028 & 10815

Next resistance: 11470 & 11605 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s rebound in price action, the Index is still below significant resistances. Right now as long as the 11320 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a decline to test the 11028 support in the first instance.

On the other hand, failure to hold below 11320 is likely to see a push up to test the trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 May 2015 at 11470 and even 11605 next (former medium term trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014 now turns pull-back resistance).

