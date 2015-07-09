dax daily outlook for thurs 09 july 10805 will be the potential upside trigger level 819052015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened  yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways above the 10600/10500 key pivotal support.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2015 1:22 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)_09 Jul 2015

DAX (1 hour)_09 Jul 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened  yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways above the 10600/10500 key pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action has bounced around at the 10680 short-term support (in dotted green) (see 1 hour chart)
  • The short-term trendline resistance (in red) joining the highs since 26 June 2015 @9pam is now capping the Index at 10805 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The short-term significant rang top resistance remains at 10970 (see 1 hour chart).
  •  The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level where a potential pull-back is likely to occur (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 10600/10500 key medium term support (weekly pivot) is the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred in 18 January 2015 (in dotted blue), 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term up move from 11 September 2011 low to 13 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 13 April 2015 high to 22 May 2015 high (see weekly chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 10680

Pivot (key support): 10600/10500

Resistance: 10805 & 10970

Next support: 10013

Conclusion

The Index now needs to break above the 10805 intermediate resistance to gain impetus for a further potential push up to target 10970 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10600/10500 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium term recovery scenario for a further waterfall slide towards the key long term support at 10013 (the ascending trendlline joining the lows since 11 September 2011, see weekly chart).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

