What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested the 12040 daily pivotal support but managed to close above it.

Key elements

The 12040 support also coincides closely with the 38.2& Fibonacci retracement from 03 April 2015 low to 07 April 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports.

The 12340 level is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 12040

Resistance: 1220 & 12340

Next support: 11930

Conclusion

As long as the 12040 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to retest the 17 March 2015 swing high at 12200 before targeting 12340.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 12040 daily pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 11930 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.