What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has whipsawed around the 11330 daily pivotal support and invalidated the preferred rebound scenario.

Key elements

Despite yesterday’s choppy price action, the Index is still holding above the long-term trendline support (in blue) joining the lows since 16 October 2014 at 11190 (see daily chart).

Interestingly, it has formed a daily “Doji” candlestick pattern on the 11190 support and the intermediate term RSI oscillator has also flashed a bullish divergence signal (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance at 11490 also corresponds with the high of the daily “Doji” candlestick pattern seen on 06 May 2015 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11490 & 11670

Next support: 10970

Conclusion

11190 will be the key support to watch and a break above the intermediate resistance at 11490 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target 11670 next.

However, failure to hold above 11190 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 10970 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.