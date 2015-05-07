dax daily outlook for thurs 07 may watch the key support at 11190 577052015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has whipsawed around the 11330 daily pivotal support and invalidated the preferred rebound scenario.
Pivot (key support): 11190
Resistance: 11490 & 11670
Next support: 10970
11190 will be the key support to watch and a break above the intermediate resistance at 11490 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target 11670 next.
However, failure to hold above 11190 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 10970 in the first instance.
