dax daily outlook for thurs 05 mar push up before another round of potential decline below 11505

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted down and met our expected target at 11300.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 5, 2015 12:05 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_05 Mar 2015

DAX (1 hour)_05 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted down and met our expected target at 11300. Please click on this link for more details our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action is now coming close to the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 December 2014 at 11505 (see 4 hour chart).
  • 11505 is also a Fibonacci projection cluster.
  • The trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 10 February 2015 stands at 11230 which is the weekly support (click link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11505

Support: 11315 & 11230

Next resistance: 11620

Conclusion

Technical elements appear toppish. Possible one more push up below the 11505 daily pivotal resistance before another round of downside movement to target the 11315 support with a maximum limit set at the 11230 weekly support.

On the other hand, a break above 11505 is likely to invalidate the setback scenario for a further push up towards the 11620 resistance in the first instance.

Economic Calendar

