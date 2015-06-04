

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration.

Key elements

The Index has managed to hold above the lower boundary of an “Expanding Wedge” configuration. This type of chart pattern usually represents a highly volatile range trading environment.

The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) is capping the Index at 11616/11640.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11190

Resistance: 11515 & 11616/11640

Next support: 10890

Conclusion

As long as the 11190 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another push up to retest 11515 before targeting 11616/11640 next.

However, a break below 11190 is likely to invalidate the “Expanding Wedge” configuration to see a waterfall slide towards the next support at 10890 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.