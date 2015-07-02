(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up swiftly yesterday due to a positive development as reported by the media that the Greek government is prepared to accept their creditors’ proposals. Interestingly, the Index has tested and managed to stage a retreat from the 11290 daily pivotal resistance.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains below its trendline resistance and it has just broke its former trendline support as depicted by the pink box (see 1 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now retesting its former trendline support now turns pull-back resistance (in dotted red) (see daily chart).

The short-term trendline support of the Index joining the lows since 29 June 2015 @ 2pm is now at 10980.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the typical 5th wave Fibonacci projection targets of 0.618, 0.764 and 1.00 from 23 June 2015 high @10pm to 29 June 2015 high @9pm coincides closely with the graphical supports of 10800 and 10600 (see daily & 1 hour charts).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11290

Support: 10980, 10800 & 10600

Next resistance: 11380 (weekly pivot) & 11620

Conclusion

As long as the 11290 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential swing move down to test the short-term trendline support at 10980. Only a break below 10980 may trigger the continuation of the medium term downside movement in place since 13 April 2015 high towards 10800 before targeting the 10600 significant support.

On the other hand, failure to hold below 11290 is likely to negate the expected bearish tone for a test on the 11380 weekly pivotal resistance (pleas click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook). Only a clear break above 11380 may see a further push up to target the next resistance at 11620.

