(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 11250/11300 daily pivotal resistance hence invalidated the setback scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 17 February 2015 without any clear bearish exhaustion signals.

The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel stands at 11220 which is also close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 17 February 2015 low to 26 February 2015 high.

The upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel stands at 11455 which is also close to the 1.618 Fibonacci projection level.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just turned down from the overbought region which suggests the risk of a pull-back.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11220

Resistance: 11455

Next support: 11000/10990

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first with a maximum set at the 11220 daily pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement to target the 11455 long-term resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11220 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 11000/10990.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.